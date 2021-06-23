Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.