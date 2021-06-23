EvidenZ Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $248,708.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.80 or 0.00613845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00078423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039408 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,064,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

