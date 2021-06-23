eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Up 6.9%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.09. Approximately 4,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,872,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get eXp World alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.34 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,869,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,015,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,000 shares of company stock worth $17,452,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $2,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.