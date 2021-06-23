Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. The firm recently announced another significant oil discovery at the Longtail-3 well, offshore Guyana. The new find added to the prior estimate of gross recoverable resource of 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Stabroek block. Notably, ExxonMobil discovered 230 feet of net oil pay at Longtail-3, which comprises high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs. The firm also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. Also, as compared to 2019, this firm projects annual structural expense savings of $6 billion by 2023, aiding the bottom line. ExxonMobil also has a strong balance sheet.”

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $270.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 169,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 31,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 137,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.