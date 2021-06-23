Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $34.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $137.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

FMNB traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 221,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $452.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

