F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 834.99 ($10.91) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 843.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.90. F&C Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 867.50 ($11.33).

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of £470.40 ($614.58). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £7,449.15 ($9,732.36). Insiders bought a total of 1,573 shares of company stock worth $1,289,015 over the last quarter.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.