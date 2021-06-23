Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.48. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

