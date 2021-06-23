Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.