Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 434,984 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1,762.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.08. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

