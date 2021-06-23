Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 175,261.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 6.06% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $53,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $678,474.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRK stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRK. DA Davidson started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.