FIGS, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

