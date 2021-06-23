FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIGS. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

NYSE FIGS opened at $45.21 on Monday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

