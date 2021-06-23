Financial Analysis: BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) versus Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Janus Henderson Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group $2.30 billion 2.87 $161.60 million $3.01 12.71

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BKF Capital Group and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Janus Henderson Group 1 5 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group has a consensus price target of $27.98, indicating a potential downside of 26.87%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group 23.48% 13.06% 9.05%

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats BKF Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

