Financial Contrast: Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $41.17 billion 3.20 $14.07 billion $3.35 15.61 Bristol-Myers Squibb $42.52 billion 3.46 -$9.02 billion $6.44 10.24

Sanofi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristol-Myers Squibb. Bristol-Myers Squibb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 17.33% 24.12% 13.26% Bristol-Myers Squibb -14.53% 33.76% 12.19%

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bristol-Myers Squibb pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sanofi pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sanofi has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 1 4 4 0 2.33 Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 3 10 1 2.86

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus target price of $72.85, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bristol-Myers Squibb is more favorable than Sanofi.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Sanofi on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products. It also supplies poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; and influenza, adult booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. In addition, the company offers allergy, cough and cold, pain, digestive, and nutritional products; and other products, such as daily body lotions, anti-itch products, moisturizing and soothing lotions, and body and foot creams, as well as powders for eczema. It also has various pharmaceutical products and vaccines in development stage. Sanofi has collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop a recombinant Covid-19 vaccine; and a research collaboration with Stanford University School of Medicine to advance the understanding of immunology and inflammation through open scientific exchange. It also has a collaboration with TrialSpark Inc. to execute clinical research studies in the areas of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. The company also provides Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Abraxane, a solvent-free protein-bound chemotherapy product; mpliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia. In addition, it offers Onureg for the continued treatment of adult patients with AML; Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; Vidaza for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome subtypes; Baraclude, an oral antiviral agent for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; and Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. The company sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. It has collaboration agreements with Pfizer, Inc.; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Nektar Therapeutics; AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Huyabio; and DarwinHealth, Inc. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

