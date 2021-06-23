Financial Review: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) vs. Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Palomar and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 3 0 2.75 United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00

Palomar currently has a consensus target price of $104.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.68%. United Insurance has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.17%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than United Insurance.

Risk and Volatility

Palomar has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 6.26% 4.16% 2.16% United Insurance -12.20% -33.47% -5.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and United Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $168.46 million 11.83 $6.26 million $0.35 222.57 United Insurance $846.66 million 0.31 -$96.45 million ($2.89) -2.09

Palomar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palomar beats United Insurance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

