Financial Survey: LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) versus Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 6.48% 52.14% 12.75% Cass Information Systems 17.16% 9.68% 1.20%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveWorld and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.27 $370,000.00 N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.08 $25.18 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

