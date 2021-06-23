Financial Survey: Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA) vs. Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Williston and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williston N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals $29.32 million 7.47 -$37.23 million ($0.68) -5.09

Williston has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Williston and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williston N/A N/A N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals -119.28% -94.73% -33.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Williston and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williston 0 0 0 0 N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.12%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Williston.

Risk and Volatility

Williston has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals beats Williston on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williston

Williston Holding Company, Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory Anticalin-based drug candidate includes PRS-060/AZD1402, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial targeting IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; and lead immune-oncology program comprises Cinrebafusp alfa, a 4-1BB/ HER2 bispecific for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. The company also develops PRS-344, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein targeting 4-1BB and PD-L1 for immuno-oncology diseases; and PRS-352, a preclinical-stage program addressing undisclosed targets for immuno-oncology diseases. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seagen Inc.; and license agreements with Technical University of Munich, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

