Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Acquires 363,065 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 363,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,247,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCV. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

