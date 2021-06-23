FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,860,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 254,547 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of FINV opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.04. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.