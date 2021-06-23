First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Shares of First American have outperformed the industry year-to-date period. However, higher expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NYSE FAF opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after buying an additional 110,782 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after buying an additional 839,301 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after buying an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after buying an additional 185,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

