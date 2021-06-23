First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
First Horizon stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40.
In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $32,794,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
