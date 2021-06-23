First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $32,794,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

