First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. "

Shares of INBK stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

