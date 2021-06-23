First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.05.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.58 and a beta of 2.03. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

