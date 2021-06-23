First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $14.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
