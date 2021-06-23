Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Up 6.4%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 166,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,375,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

