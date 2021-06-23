Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,885. Five Below has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.