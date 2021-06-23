Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.42.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.
In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIVE stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,885. Five Below has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.09.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.