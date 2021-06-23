Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE FBC opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.