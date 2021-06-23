FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Buys 53,005 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 53,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $145,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 9,166 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $23,831.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $111,491.19.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63. FlexShopper, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.24.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Research analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

