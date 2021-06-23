FLO Price Tops $0.0418 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

