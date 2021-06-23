Flow Trading Down 27.7% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $368.04 million and $76.88 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $8.67 or 0.00025670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00109437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.76 or 1.00195711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

