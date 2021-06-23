FOAM (FOAM) Market Cap Tops $9.83 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $48,196.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00020711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.25 or 0.00614258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00077894 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,516,733 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

