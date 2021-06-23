Formation Fi Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Day (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded flat against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $2.40 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00108745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00169101 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,569.67 or 1.00438261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,915,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

