Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FWONK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,233. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after buying an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

