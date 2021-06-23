Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.96 Million

Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post $100.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.57 million and the highest is $105.34 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $94.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $508.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.88 million to $570.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $829.43 million, with estimates ranging from $732.16 million to $926.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 3,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,477. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

