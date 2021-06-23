Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of FOJCY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 74,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.