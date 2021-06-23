Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.