Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FVI. Laurentian dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.38.

TSE:FVI traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

