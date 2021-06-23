Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Covey worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

FC opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.16 million, a PE ratio of -41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.