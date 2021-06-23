FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $4,920,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $4,327,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FSKR opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.77%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

