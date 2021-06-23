FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.

FTCI stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.31.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

