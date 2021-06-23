Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to post sales of $194.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.02 million and the highest is $201.20 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $829.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

FLGT traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. 761,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,445. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

