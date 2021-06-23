Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Reaches $92.48 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $92.48 million and approximately $991,931.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.92 or 0.99775615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00029083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00058763 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,161,318 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.