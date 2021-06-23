FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $5.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

GSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $749.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $22.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

