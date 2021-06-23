Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.