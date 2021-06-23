Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 1-Year High at $239.63

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $239.63 and last traded at $239.63, with a volume of 4616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

