GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $71,913.15 and approximately $25.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00380004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

