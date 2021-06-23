Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Cap of $4.20 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Geeq has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $178,457.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001446 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00606838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00078112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.