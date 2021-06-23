General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,565,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

