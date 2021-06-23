GenesisX (XGS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $56,862.01 and $30.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

