GenTrust LLC Buys Shares of 3,445 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

